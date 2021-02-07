Raptors Continue With 'Business As Usual' Despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Quarantine
It was business as usual for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 scare Friday night.
The team underwent the usual testing protocols, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and there was no cause for concern. Thus, the Raptors will not have anyone missing due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The situation, however, still remains a little concerning. Durant was reportedly in close and unmasked contact three times with a member of the Nets organization who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Durant will be out for a week due to league protocols and will need daily negative COVID-19 tests before returning.
As long as Durant continues to return negative tests the Raptors should be cleared to continue playing.
