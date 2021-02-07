NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search

Raptors Continue With 'Business As Usual' Despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Quarantine

The Toronto Raptors returned negative COVID-19 tests and will continue as planned despite Kevin Durant being out for a week due to a COVID-19 close contact
Author:
Publish date:

It was business as usual for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 scare Friday night.

The team underwent the usual testing protocols, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and there was no cause for concern. Thus, the Raptors will not have anyone missing due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The situation, however, still remains a little concerning. Durant was reportedly in close and unmasked contact three times with a member of the Nets organization who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Durant will be out for a week due to league protocols and will need daily negative COVID-19 tests before returning.

As long as Durant continues to return negative tests the Raptors should be cleared to continue playing.

Further Reading

Vintage Pascal Siakam leads Raptors to statement victory over Nets

Kevin Durant's close contact tests positive for COVID-19 overshadowing Raptors win

Malachi Flynn doesn't have to look far for G League inspiration

USATSI_15535377_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue With 'Business As Usual' Despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Quarantine

USATSI_15478326_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors 'Shooting' To Get OG Anunoby Back By End of Road Trip

USATSI_15536058_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Learn Not to Mess with Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15535677_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Plays Near-Perfect Game Against Nets

USATSI_13969781_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors at Hawks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Saturday's Game

USATSI_15535526_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Close Contact Tests Positive Amid Raptors Game

USATSI_14053915_168390270_lowres
News

No Raptors On the NBA Fan All-Star Voting List May Be a Blessing in Disguise

USATSI_13534403_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors at Nets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game