Raptors Continue With 'Business As Usual' Despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Quarantine

The Toronto Raptors returned negative COVID-19 tests and will continue as planned despite Kevin Durant being out for a week due to a COVID-19 close contact

It was business as usual for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday despite Kevin Durant's COVID-19 scare Friday night.

The team underwent the usual testing protocols, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and there was no cause for concern. Thus, the Raptors will not have anyone missing due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The situation, however, still remains a little concerning. Durant was reportedly in close and unmasked contact three times with a member of the Nets organization who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Durant will be out for a week due to league protocols and will need daily negative COVID-19 tests before returning.

As long as Durant continues to return negative tests the Raptors should be cleared to continue playing.

Further Reading

Vintage Pascal Siakam leads Raptors to statement victory over Nets

Kevin Durant's close contact tests positive for COVID-19 overshadowing Raptors win

Malachi Flynn doesn't have to look far for G League inspiration