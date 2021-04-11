OG Anunoby Out for Rest, Kyle Lowry Upgraded to Questionable vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby due to rest while Kyle Lowry continues to trend toward a return ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Knicks

Kyle Lowry appears to be on the mend, but the Toronto Raptors continue to give players the night off.

Toronto has ruled out OG Anunoby for Sunday night's game against the New York Knicks as the team continues to rest players during this jampacked segment of their schedule. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said that would be the team's plan prior to Saturday night's game when the team ruled out Pascal Siakam for rest.

"We've had a super heavy schedule and it doesn't get any heavier than coming ahead, so we're trying to figure out," Nurse said. "These guys are playing super heavy minutes because of the circumstances, and we've got a doubleheader this weekend and a doubleheader, I think, midweek, so we'll probably do a little exchanging of players here and there just for safety."

Toronto has upgraded Kyle Lowry to questionable with a right foot infection that's kept him sidelined for the last six games. He is, however, "likely" to play, Nurse said Saturday.

The Raptors will continue to be without Fred VanVleet who remains sidelined with a left hip injury. He is joined on the injury report by Jalen Harris, Rodney Hood, and Paul Watson Jr.

The team is also expected to have Khem Birch make his Raptors debut after the 6-foot-9 centre agreed to terms with Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

