OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe Out vs. Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Toronto Raptors will once again be without OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

There had been some optimism on Saturday that Anunoby would be able to return on Sunday, according to Nurse, but the 23-year-old continues battling a left calf strain he sustained on January 25.

With Anunoby still out, Norman Powell is expected to get another start for the Raptors. He's started in each of his last 10 games, averaging 22.6 points on 49.7% shooting. When Anunoby comes back, however, Powell is expected to be bumped back to the bench as the sixth man.

Watanabe continues to battle a left ankle sprain he sustained in practice on January 9th.

The Timberwolves will be without D'Angelo Russell and Jarrett Culver who are battling left leg and left ankle injuries, respectively.

