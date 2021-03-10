Raptors Rule Out Siakam, Anunoby, & VanVleet Due to Health and Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors aren't out of the COVID-19 woods quite yet.

The Raptors announced that Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn will all be ruled out ahead of Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols.

Toronto's COVID-19 issues were first made public on February 26 when Siakam, Nick Nurse, and five assistant coaches were ruled out prior to the Raptors game against the Houston Rockets. The team subsequently ruled out Anunonby, VanVleet, McCaw, and Flynn prior to playing the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday.

Today, March 10, marks 12 days since Siakam, Nurse, and the five coaches were first ruled out. According to NBA protocols, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days and then spend two days doing isolated workouts before returning to the team.

It's unclear if Anunoby, VanVleet, McCaw, or Flynn tested positive for COVID-19 or when they would have contracted the virus. They were first ruled out on March 2, though they likely would have received test results in the four days between the February 26 injury report and the March 2 injury report.

The team has yet to announce who will coach Thursday night's game.

The Raptors are scheduled to open their second-half schedule on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Hawks.

Terence Davis is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Further Reading

The Toronto Raptors and Yuta Watanabe have the hottest selling jerseys in Japan

Doling out grades for the Raptors' defence at the halfway mark of the season

Former Raptor Chris Bosh named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame