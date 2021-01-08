NewsCanada Basketball
Raptors at Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will clash in a battle of offensive styles when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors appeared to get things back on track against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but the 123-115 loss sent Toronto to 1-6 the second-worst record in the NBA. Friday night, however, should present a get-right opportunity for Toronto as they head over to California to take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are losers of three of their last four games, eeking out a 128-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls last time out. They've been led by De'Aaron Fox this season who is averaging 18.4 points, and appear to have one of the league's best rookies in Tyrese Haliburton, a long and nifty point guard out of Iowa State.

Friday night's game will be a clash of styles. On one side, the Raptors who have bought into the so-called "Moreyball" offence in which the overwhelming majority of shots are taken either from 3-point range or at the rim. So far this season, 78% of Toronto's shots have come from one of those areas, the fourth-most in the NBA, according to PBP Stats. On the other side are the Kings who take just 62% of their shots at the rim or behind the arc, the third-least in the NBA, per PBP stats

If the Raptors can nail their 3-point shots, they should be able to run the Kings off the court much like the Suns did to them on Wednesday. If they go cold, however, it could be another long night for Toronto.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Kings TV Broadcast: NBCS-CA

Kings Listen: KHTK Sports 1140AM

Kings Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Raptors -5.5

Moneyline: TOR -195, SAC +195

O/U: 225

*From Action Network

