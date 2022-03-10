Fred VanVleet Returns, Scottie Barnes Takes Over & Raptors Cruise Past Spurs

The Toronto Raptors needed that one.

On a night meant to celebrate Gregg Popovich becoming the winningest coach in NBA history, the Raptors played spoiler, clinching a 119-104 victory Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak and move to 1-1 on what's about to become a very tough West Coast road trip.

1. VanVleet Makes Such a Difference

What a difference Fred VanVleet makes.

If the last five games didn't already prove his value to the Raptors, his return Wednesday certainly did. It's not even that he's a three-point threat from almost the moment he crosses half court, it's just the way he contorts opposing defenses, taking on double teams, splitting defenders, and creating the kind of chaos Toronto's offense needs to score. He opened the game with six of Toronto's first 10 points, all while showing off his much-improved inside scoring.

His presence on the court opens things up for everyone else on the court, forcing defenders to keep an eye on one of Toronto's few offensive threats.

He finished the night with a team-high 26 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

2. Barnes Shows Off Bully Ball Skills

Scottie Barnes is such a mismatch creator for the Raptors. At 6-foot-7 and with guard speed, few teams have the type of defenders that can defend him when he gets going downhill. Even when teams sag off him, giving him an outside shot, he's repeatedly shown a knack for being able to get inside and create buckets by exploiting tiny advantages either against bigger defenders like Jakob Poeltl or by bullying smaller guards down low.

After taking just two shots in the first half, Toronto began feeding Barnes in the third quarter, repeatedly allowing him to take on Spurs defenders in isolation. He scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter alone, getting deep into the paint and flicking the ball in with his impressively refined post moves.

Barnes' best skill right now may be his relentless hustle and that knack of grabbing offensive rebounds for easy putbacks, but his ability to win in isolation is the skill that'll really take him to the next level.

Khem Birch's face can't catch a break. Having already fractured his nose this season, he was forced to exit Wednesday's game after losing a tooth in a collision with Dejounte Murray.

