Ontario Public Health Officer Expects News On Capacity Restrictions To Be Announced Later This Week

Capacity restrictions for Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena may be just days away.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore wouldn't say if the government is planning to implement new capacity restrictions on gatherings in light of rising COVID-19 case counts, but he's expecting an announcement on the topic to come later this week.

"We're reviewing all of our policy directions in light of Omicron. But again, they have to be proportionate. They have to be prudent. They have to be reasonable against the risk of Omicron," Dr. Moore said during Tuesday's Ontario COVID-19 Health Update. "That review is being done [and] has been started as soon as we heard about Omicron and then will be presented to government for options."



Moore said all Ontarians should be doing a risk assessment based on their own personal health before attending social gatherings and urged anyone with high-risk conditions to stay home.

"We will have, I think further advice coming this week on potential maximum numbers in the gatherings," he added. "As you know, the smaller the better."

Ontario reported over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since May 27, 2021.

The recorded attendance for Monday night's Raptors game was 19,463 people. The team will not play another home game until Saturday. Thursday's home game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Bulls organization.

