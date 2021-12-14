Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Ontario Public Health Officer Expects News On Capacity Restrictions To Be Announced Later This Week
    Publish date:

    Ontario Public Health Officer Expects News On Capacity Restrictions To Be Announced Later This Week

    The Toronto Raptors may have to deal with new Ontario capacity restrictions later this week when the government expects to announce further measures
    Author:

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors may have to deal with new Ontario capacity restrictions later this week when the government expects to announce further measures

    Capacity restrictions for Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena may be just days away.

    Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore wouldn't say if the government is planning to implement new capacity restrictions on gatherings in light of rising COVID-19 case counts, but he's expecting an announcement on the topic to come later this week.

    "We're reviewing all of our policy directions in light of Omicron. But again, they have to be proportionate. They have to be prudent. They have to be reasonable against the risk of Omicron," Dr. Moore said during Tuesday's Ontario COVID-19 Health Update. "That review is being done [and] has been started as soon as we heard about Omicron and then will be presented to government for options."

    Moore said all Ontarians should be doing a risk assessment based on their own personal health before attending social gatherings and urged anyone with high-risk conditions to stay home.

    Recommended Articles

    "We will have, I think further advice coming this week on potential maximum numbers in the gatherings," he added. "As you know, the smaller the better."

    Ontario reported over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since May 27, 2021.

    The recorded attendance for Monday night's Raptors game was 19,463 people. The team will not play another home game until Saturday. Thursday's home game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Bulls organization.

    Further Reading

    Trade market rife with center options for the Raptors

    Raptors wins like Monday's over the Kings can't be taken for granted these days

    Raptors believe an egalitarian late-game offense will work best in the clutch

    USATSI_16992239_168390270_lowres
    News

    Ontario Public Health Officer Expects News On Capacity Restrictions To Be Announced Later This Week

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17354201_168390270_lowres
    News

    COVID Pandemic 'Starting to Feel Like it Used to Feel,' Fred VanVleet Says

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17117270_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nets Add 4 Players in COVID Protocols While Kevin Durant Pops Up as Questionable

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_12376051_168390270_lowres
    News

    Trade Market Rife with Center Options for the Raptors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17116816_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Nets

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17353656_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Wins Like Monday's Over the Kings Can't Be Taken For Granted These Days

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_12660670_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Matt Devlin & Jack Armstrong to Miss Monday's Raptors Game Following Possible Close Contact

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17295052_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues with Chicago

    Dec 13, 2021