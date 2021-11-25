Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Gary Trent Jr. Breaks Out Late as Raptors Capture Come-From-Behind Victory Over Grizzlies
    Gary Trent Jr. Breaks Out Late as Raptors Capture Come-From-Behind Victory Over Grizzlies

    The Toronto Raptors saw Scottie Barnes bounce back as Gary Trent Jr. led the way with a clutch fourth quarter to clinch a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
    The Toronto Raptors saw Scottie Barnes bounce back as Gary Trent Jr. led the way with a clutch fourth quarter to clinch a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies

    Crisis averted. Scottie Barnes is still very good.

    Maybe the Toronto Raptors rookie just needed a break. It’d be understandable considering his 39 minutes on Wednesday pushed him over his entire minutes total in his lone year at Florida State.He’d gone through a bit of a rut of late and the Raptors were looking for more aggressiveness, more assertiveness from their star rookie.

    “I don't think you're always going to be in a great state of mind and your body hurts sometimes and you've just try to be able to brush those off and get onto the next one,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Barnes pre-game.

    Well, after two days off, Barnes got right back to looking like the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, helping to lead Toronto to a 126-113 come-from-behind victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    After a pair of turnovers to start the night, Barnes settled down, getting back to his close-range floater and sprinting down the court to create buckets in transition. His highlight of the night came via a half-court buzzer-beater just before halftime, his lone three-pointer on a 17-point, nine-rebound, and three-assist evening.

    But Barnes certainly had help from his backcourt mates, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet who did the bulk of the heavy lifting Wednesday night. After a disastrous first half in which Toronto's defense once again looked lost, surrendering 42 points in the paint and a season's worst 71 points, the Raptors clamped down in the second half. 

    Precious Achiuwa whittled down the 12-point deficit courtesy of a breakout 17-point third quarter with three made three-pointers, allowing Toronto to pull even just before halftime. When he cooled off, Trent Jr. took over, bouncing back from a 2-for-7 first half with 17 points in the fourth quarter alone.

    Trent finished the night with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

    Up Next: Indiana Pacers

    The Raptors will wrap up their road trip on Friday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET.

