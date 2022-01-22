Scottie Barnes Returns to Form with Career Night as Raptors Eke Out Victory Over Wizards

It took Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse less than two minutes to pull Scottie Barnes from the game Friday night.

The Washington Wizards had jumped up early, nailing their first four shots and Toronto's defense looked totally out of sorts. It was enough, Nurse thought. He'd seen Barnes struggle to get back to his Rookie of the Year ways since his COVID-19 diagnosis in late December. Be it a right knee injury or the so-called 'rookie wall,' something wasn't right with Barnes.

Barnes sat there on the bench for the better part of five minutes all while the Wizards continued to pound the paint en route to an early double-digit lead. It was ugly. But when the 20-year-old checked back in, everything began to change.

For the first time in a month, Barnes looked elite again. He began picking on Corey Kispert in the paint. When the Wizards adjusted, Toronto put him in pick-and-rolls with Fred VanVleet, letting the crafty veteran set up the rookie near the rim. If he couldn't get all the way to the bucket, he hit Washington with his mid-range jumper or mini-hook shot. It culminated in a career night for Barnes whose 27 points allowed Toronto to eke out a 109-105 victory and close out the road trip 2-3.

It was the perfect response from Barnes whose lackluster defense on Luka Doncic in the final seconds on Wednesday night cost Toronto a golden opportunity to sneak out of Dallas with a victory. Nurse was reluctant to call him out post-game, but his unhappiness with the rookie was clear.

Despite an 18-point second-half lead, the Raptors couldn't put the Wizards away. Bradley Beal came alive as Toronto's offense went silent. But when the Raptors needed a bucket to break a final minute tie, VanVleet delivered, nailing a pull-up three to clinch the game.

Trent Makes his Return

Gary Trent Jr. was a little up and down in his return from an ankle injury that's kept him out for the last six games. His offense hasn't been quite the same since contracting COVID, but his defense down the stretch was crucial for Toronto.

He finished the night with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Yuta vs. Rui

The much-anticipated Yuta Watanabe vs. Rui Hachimura matchup finally came to fruition Friday night after the league's only two Japanese players couldn't seem to be healthy at the same time in any of their last six matchups. Toronto opened up the rotation in the first half, letting Watanabe take the court against his fellow countryman.

Up Next: Portland Trail Blazers

The Raptors will return home for a date with Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.