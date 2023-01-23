Scottie Barnes Says There's Nobody He Won't Talk Trash To

Scottie Barnes certainly isn't lacking in confidence.

It was just a week ago that cameras picked up the Toronto Raptors sophomore wagging his finger at Quinten Grimes telling the New York Knicks guard, "you is not him." Barnes had just threaded a beautiful pass overtop of the Knicks' defense, finding Pascal Siakam for an And-1 layup to clinch a Raptors victory.

"I think me growing up, I always started talking trash, if you go look at me in high school and middle school, you'll see me always talking trash," Barnes said Sunday following another Raptors victory over the Knicks. "A lot of people like it."

Barnes hasn't calmed down much since his high school days. He threaded a full-court touchdown pass to Gary Trent Jr. in the fourth quarter Sunday against New York and celebrated by mimicking a quarterback.

"I get overhyped sometimes, I just can't help myself so talk a little trash, but I don’t talk a crazy amount of trash," Barnes added.

Is there anyone he won't trash talk?

"No," Barnes said. "Anybody. Just depends on the moment."

Toronto isn't going to complain as long as Barnes is backing it up. He's bounced back from a slow start to the season and has been phenomenal since the start of the new year, averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game and a team-best plus-3.3 plus-minus over the last 12 games.