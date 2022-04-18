Scottie Barnes Gives No Timetable on Injury: 'Might be Soon'

Scottie Barnes couldn't help but crack a smile as he revealed a vague timetable for a return to the court this season.

"Might be soon. We'll have to see," he said smirking as spoke to reporters in Philadelphia. "I don't know. It's feeling better each and every day for sure."

The good news for the Toronto Raptors star rookie is X-rays on his sprained left ankle came back negative for structural damage and he was only in a walking boot at Monday's shootaround, still able to put pressure on the foot and not forced into crutches.

In the moment, the injury looked series-ending for Barnes. Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and he needed to be helped off the court by Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire.

Toronto did further MRI testing on the foot but did not release official information on a timeline, presumably to keep the Philadelphia 76ers guessing as to if a return is possible for Barnes.

Regardless, Barnes was in good spirits as he sat on the sideline at shootaround Monday.

"Feeling alright mentally and physically," he said. "Getting better each and every day.

"I'm still a very positive, happy human being. Just taking it one day at a time. God got me so I'm still happy."

Without Barnes, Toronto will have to move one of its bench bigs into the starting lineup, presumably Khem Birch. The big question is who starts in place of Gary Trent Jr. who remains doubtful due to a non-COVID illness. Nurse hinted at potentially going with Armoni Brooks or Malachi Flynn to help deal with the speed of Tyrese Maxey. If not one of the two young guards, Chris Boucher or Precious Achiuwa could step in.

