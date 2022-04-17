Raptors Expect Scottie Barnes, Thad Young, & Gary Trent Jr. to Be Doubtful for Game 2

Things are not looking good for the Toronto Raptors.

After a Game 1 beating at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Philadelphia he's expecting Scottie Barnes, Thad Young, and Gary Trent Jr. to be doubtful for Game 2.

Barnes exited Saturday's Game 1 in the fourth quarter after Joel Embiid accidentally stepped on his left foot. He immediately collapsed to the ground in pain and had to be helped off the court by Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game and is currently undergoing further testing.

Prior to the injury, Barnes had been a revelation for Toronto. He was unfazed by the moment, tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, nearly becoming the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in a playoff game.

"I thought he was playing good. I thought he looked confident out there, was making good plays," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I thought he looked like he belonged out there. For a young rookie in his first playoff game on the road against a really good team, I thought he looked like he belonged out there."

X-rays following the game came back negative for any structural damage, but further testing was required.

"It’s tough, it's tough, man," said Pascal Siakam. "Obviously, he works extremely hard, and he's been playing an awesome this season. And I know he was super excited about the playoffs and wanting to be there and play. So, yeah, man, we'll see, obviously we hope to have him next game."

"Kid was playing his heart out. He actually was playing really well," Fred VanVleet added. "He was keeping us steady there for a while with his playmaking. They're gonna try to take me away and load up on Pascal, and Scottie was the third guy there for a long time. So you feel for him, man. His first playoff experience, he's playing well, and he goes down with an injury. That's the part of the game that sucks."

While Young was at practice Sunday afternoon, he did not partake in activities and was instead sidelined with his sprained left thumb in a wrap, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. He too is awaiting further test results.

Trent, who was clearly not feeling good Saturday night, was absent from practice with a non-COVID illness.

