Scottie Barnes Returns, Khem Birch Remains Out, Gary Trent Jr. Still Questionable

Scottie Barnes will be back in action Monday night when the Toronto Raptors head south for a date with Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat.

Barnes was rested Saturday night as he continues to work his way back from right knee tendinitis. He missed one game following his bout with COVID-19 along with last Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Khem Birch will remain sidelined after suffering a broken nose against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. He was flown back to Toronto where he had successful nose surgery, his mother, Wendy Sparks, announced on Twitter.

Gary Trent Jr remains questionable due to left ankle swelling. He's missed four straight games since suffering the injury during pre-game warmups against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It'll be Toronto's first game against Lowry since the former Raptor departed for Miami this summer. Goran Dragic, who was acquired in the sign-and-trade for Lowry, will continue to remain out due to personal reasons, the team says.

