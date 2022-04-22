Raptors Plan to List Scottie Barnes as Doubtful For Game 4

The Toronto Raptors appear to be taking things slow with Scottie Barnes as he works his way back from a left ankle sprain.

Down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers, Barnes sounds unlikely to play in Game 4 despite initial optimism he'd be back for Saturday's game. He has been walking without a boot and took part in shootaround prior to Wednesday's game, but, considering the hole Toronto is in, there's no urgency to rush him back and potentially risk further injury.

Officially, he'll be listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He did participate in practice Friday, but he's still a little sore and unlikely to play.

Barnes injured the ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when Joel Embiid stepped on his foot leading to the sprain. The Raptors rookie immediately collapsed to the ground and had to be helped off the court by Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire.

