Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes with No. 4 Pick

This is what all that frustration was for.

This is why Kyle Lowry played nine of the Toronto Raptors' final 27 games following the March 25th trade deadline. It's why Raptors president Masai Ujiri asked "play-in for what?" during his year-end press conference. The Raptors knew their 2020-21 roster was flawed, fatally so. Instead of going for it, they pivoted, hoping that it would all be worth it.

Two months after the Raptors walked off the court for the final time in Tampa the dream has come true. Toronto selected Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Toronto's pick was the first surprise of draft night. The Raptors reportedly made a last-minute attempt to move up in the draft and acquire the No. 3 pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, but the Cavaliers wouldn't bite. Unable to get Evan Mobley, Toronto opted to pass on Jalen Suggs, who went No. 5 to Orlando, and selected the Florida State product.

The 19-year-old is not going to change the franchise overnight. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster made sure to say this wasn't a "franchise-altering" draft choice back on draft lottery night. But the 6-foot-9 wing gives Toronto another elite-level defender the Raptors can pair with OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam for the years to come.

While there's certainly no questioning Barnes' defensive intangibles, Barnes has a long way to go on the offensive end. He averaged 10.3 points per game in college while shooting 27.5% from three-point range. If he can refine those offensive skills he certainly has all the physical tools to be a star two-way player in the league for many many years.

