NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search

Sergio Scariolo To Act As Raptors Head Coach vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors have named Sergio Scariolo as their acting head coach for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have announced that assistant coach Sergio Scariolo will act as head coach for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

The decision comes after head coach Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches were ruled out due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

The 59-year-old Scariolo has never been a head coach in the NBA but has a quarter decade of head coaching experience overseas in Europe.

As of Tuesday, Scariolo had been quarantining away from the team having been overseas coaching the Spanish national basketball team at the EuroBasketball qualifiers. 

Pascal Siakam will also miss Friday's game due to health and safety protocols.

More to come.

Further Reading

Costly turnovers plague Raptors in loss to the Heat

Fred VanVleet is one of the league's best pound for pound shot blockers and he hates it

The Raptors have accidentally found a lineup combination that's generating success

USATSI_15600720_168390270_lowres
News

Sergio Scariolo To Act As Raptors Head Coach vs. Rockets

USATSI_15620367_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Ruled Out Due To Health & Safety

USATSI_15609688_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse & 5 Coaches To Miss Friday's Game Due To Health & Safety Protocols

USATSI_13754239_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

USATSI_14655119_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Sign Donta Hall To 10-Day Contract

USATSI_13555106_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Report: Adam Silver Apologizes to Masai Ujiri for Insensitive Comments

USATSI_15583919_168390270_lowres
News

The Raptors Have Stumbled Upon A Successful New Lineup Tandem

USATSI_13770584_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Sixers, Heat, & Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry