Sergio Scariolo To Act As Raptors Head Coach vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors have announced that assistant coach Sergio Scariolo will act as head coach for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

The decision comes after head coach Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches were ruled out due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The 59-year-old Scariolo has never been a head coach in the NBA but has a quarter decade of head coaching experience overseas in Europe.

As of Tuesday, Scariolo had been quarantining away from the team having been overseas coaching the Spanish national basketball team at the EuroBasketball qualifiers.

Pascal Siakam will also miss Friday's game due to health and safety protocols.

