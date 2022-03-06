Raptors Sign Armoni Brooks to 10-Day Contract, Release D.J. Wilson

The Toronto Raptors have made another roster move.

With D.J. Wilson battling a left knee injury, Toronto has moved on from the 6-foot-10 big man and signed Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract, the team announced Sunday.

Toronto had brought in Wilson on his third 10-day contract, but an awkward fall on Feb. 28 against the Brooklyn Nets has kept him out of the lineup for the last three games. Now, in need of some guard depth, the Raptors have brought in the 6-foot-3 Brooks who most recently played for the Houston Rockets earlier this year.

While Brooks, 23, is only a career 33.5% three-point shooter over 61 NBA games, he's been a skilled scorer at the G League level, averaging 12.4 points per game and shooting 39.1% from behind the arc in 59 G League games. He's also averaged 1.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game over three seasons in the G League.

Brooks will travel with the Raptors on their upcoming road trip and be eligible to play starting Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'll be available until March 15 when the Raptors will have to decide either to offer him a second 10-day contract or move on.

Wilson is now a free agent.

