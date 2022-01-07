Raptors Sign D.J. Wilson to 2nd Hardship 10-Day Contract

D.J. Wilson is out of COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and back with the Toronto Raptors.

After an impressive two-game stint with Toronto during his first 10-day contract, the organization has decided to bring back the 6-foot-10 big man on a second 10-day contract via the NBA's COVID-19 hardship exemption.

With Yuta Watanabe in COVID-19 protocols, the Raptors are allowed to make one 10-day addition that will not count against their luxury tax bill. Thus, they've decided to take a second look at Wilson who averaged 12 points and seven rebounds in his two games last month.

I would say DJ stood out. I think everybody can say and see that," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on December 30.

Wilson, unfortunately, entered COVID protocols before what would have been the final game of his previous 10-day contract against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"He’s been playing well so hopefully he can continue to," Fred VanVleet said of Wilson last month. "It’s kind of like that shiny new toy thing where we got guys coming in that’s a breath of fresh air, show some flashes, maybe something that we don’t have and just having more bodies and more activity. But he’s played well in his stint so far and hopefully, we can use him going forward."

Wilson should get at least five games with Toronto running through the Utah Jazz game on Friday, followed by the Pelicans, Suns, Pistons, and Bucks before his contract expires on December 16.

Further Reading

The Raptors have found the answer to playing without Fred VanVleet: Go big

Fred VanVleet has one of the scariest shots in the NBA

Pascal Siakam continues All-Star caliber stretch in victory over Bucks