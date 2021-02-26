Report: Raptors Sign Donta Hall To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed forward Donta Hall of the G-League Ignite team to a 10-day contract, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Carania.

Hall is 23 years old and a 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward averaging 8.9 points and 9 rebounds in nine games with the G League's new prospect team.

Last season he played in nine NBA games, split between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. He also played in 38 games with the Grand Rapids Drive where he averaged 15.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

He spent four seasons at Alabama before going undrafted in 2019.

The Raptors had one open roster spot after waiving Alex Len in mid-January. Hall will have a chance to take up that spot, though it will likely be earmarked for Yuta Watanabe who remains on a two-way contract.

