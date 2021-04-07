Report: Raptors Sign Freddie Gillespie to 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed former Memphis Hustle forward Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors are making another move.

After striking out in the buyout market, the organization has reportedly inked Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Blake Murphy.

Gillespie is a 6-foot-9 forward who played in 15 games with the G League's Memphis Hustle this season. He averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in the G League Bubble.

Prior to the NBA, Gillespie played two seasons at Baylor where he averaged 9.6 points and 9 rebounds as a junior in 2019-20.

Gillespie is the third player to sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors after Donta Hall and Henry Ellenson both got brief looks. Toronto has been in desperate need of another big, especially with injuries depleting their roster and possibly suspensions on the horizon after OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder got tangled up on Tuesday night leading to Anunoby's ejection.

Further Reading

Malachi Flynn has flourished despite an unorthodox developmental season

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Baylor's Davion Mitchell at No. 7

ESPN leaves OG Anunoby off their top 25 players under 25 list