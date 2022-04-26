Raptors Show Strength in Numbers With Unconventional Roster Paying Dividends in Victory Over 76ers

This is what the Toronto Raptors have been working toward.

Sure, there's nothing conventional about having five nearly identical players on the court together, but the Raptors have shown this season they aren't concerned about convention. It's why they were so eager to draft Scottie Barnes last July, doubling down on a roster full of 6-foot-9 wings rather than going with a guard or finding a traditional big. It's also why, on Monday, they weren't concerned about the loss of Fred VanVleet and their lack of guard depth in a do-or-die Game 6 in Philadelphia. Instead, Toronto played to its strengths. Try beating our length, they dared the Philadelphia 76ers.

They couldn't.

In Game 5, the Raptors proved that crazy can still beat tradition, as Toronto once again staved off elimination and forced Game 6 with a 103-88 victory in Philadelphia.

Siakam Asserts Himself Again

This series has been the tail of two parts for Pascal Siakam and Toronto. After an mediocre first two games and a miserable Game 3, Siakam has totally flipped the script on the 76ers with aggressive play that's transformed Toronto's offense.

Even with his right wrist in a brace for the first time this series, Siakam showed no signs of injury in Game 5. He let others find a groove early with the kind of brilliant passing that returned him to All-NBA form in the regular season. Then, in the third quarter, he did it himself. He got to his spots in the mid-range, nailing his classic go-to pull-up jumper and even mixed in one of his two three-pointers for the night.

That aggressiveness carried over into the fourth quarter where Siakam made his presence felt, keeping Toronto's offense moving by getting into the teeth of Philadelphia's defense and either taking it himself or finding his teammates like OG Anunoby who nailed a crucial three-pointer to put the Raptors up 12 with four minutes to go. Moments later, Anunoby threw down a one-handed slam and Siakam capped off his 23-point night with a floater to end the night for Philadelphia.

Everyone Chips In

The NBA playoffs are all about exploiting an opponent's weakness. Take Matisse Thybulle, for example, the 76ers' defensive superstar who is a virtual zero offensively. For all the success he has in the regular season, he's nearly unplayable in the playoffs because teams like the Raptors are content to play off of him, essentially playing 5-on-4 defensively.

With the Raptors, conversely, there's no major weakness. One through eight, everyone can do a little bit of everything. No, they don't have a superstar like Joel Embiid who can just takeover a game, but what they lack in star power they make up for in depth.

From Khem Birch's early buckets that included his second three-pointer of the series, to the defense of Chris Boucher, and the suddenly skilled passing from Gary Trent Jr. who made a pair of heads-up kickout passes to Precious Achiuwa in the second quarter, the Raptors are a team without a glaring weakness teams can pick on.

Defense Stands Tall

The 76ers had no answers for Toronto's size. Everywhere they looked Monday night there were limbs clogging passing lanes and the kind of length that nobody outside of Embiid could exploit. Embiid got his early, but Toronto double teamed him on the catch relentlessly, forcing the 76ers' secondary players to make timely buckets.

Unlike the last time the Raptors visited Philadelphia, though, Tyrese Maxey couldn't pick on a hobbled VanVleet and the 76ers' role players could find misatches to exploit. Even James Harden, who the Raptors aren't double teaming as ferociously as they had earlier in the series, couldn't get going.

The 15 turnovers Toronto forced kept the 76ers out of their groove all night, at times leading to a chorus of boos from the Philadelphia fans.

It doesn't sound like VanVleet will will be back in this series, but that might be for the better right now. He didn't look healthy last time out and the Raptors can't afford to have him playing through injury.

Up Next: Game 6 in Toronto

The Raptors will have a pair of off days before returning to the court Thursday night in Toronto for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff with a chance to force a Game 7.