Raptors Season Proved a Success as Scottie Barnes Wins Rookie Honors and Toronto Staves Off Elimination

It's always been about Scottie Barnes.

The Toronto Raptors weren't supposed to be in the playoffs, a fifth seed taking on the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Sure, a deep playoff run and a championship are always the goals, but this season has always been about growth and development. It's why the organization wasn't fazed by the early season struggles when Pascal Siakam was injured and the defense looked out of sorts. It's been about the long game, developing their fourth overall pick, and getting as many learning opportunities as possible for this young group.

If Saturday was any indication, this season has already been a success. Not only did Toronto stave off elimination with a 110-102 victory over the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena, but the Raptors stepped up with their backs against the wall, bought another game's worth of valuable experience, and, most importantly, saw their rookie phenom take home the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Barnes Returns as Raptors Rookie of the Year

"Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!"

The cheering began the moment the Raptors rookie took the floor ahead of Game 4. There was a buzz in the arena as news began circling that he'd won the Rookie of the Year award, edging Cleveland's Evan Mobley by the slightest margin ever recorded. The cheering crescendoed as he walked out to center court, raising his hand to acknowledge the soldout crowd before Raptors president Masai Ujiri honored him with the award.

Barnes didn't get the start Saturday afternoon as Nurse opted to go with Khem Birch against Joel Embiid, his impact was certainly felt off the bench. He immediately snuffed out a deep possession from Embiid after switching off of James Harden. He ran the point for Toronto at times alongside Fred VanVleet before the Raptors guard was forced to leave in the second quarter with a hip injury.

Even when his shot wasn't falling, Barnes still found a way to make an impact with aggressive defense, finishing the night with six points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

Siakam Responds to Critics with Career Night

There's no hiding from the disaster that was Game 3 for Siakam who didn't register a single point in the second half Wednesday night, but what's clear is he's learning from his mistakes. He was unhappy with his lack of aggression in his last outing and was clearly on a mission to fix that Saturday afternoon.

He got to work early, getting to the bucket against the 76ers' defense or settling for the kind of deep mid-range shots Philly was happy to let him take. A 4-for-5 shooting first quarter with 10 points let him find his groove early. Then, in the fourth quarter, he took over for Toronto, scoring six straight points to open the quarter and sticking the Raptors to a seven-point lead early in the quarter from which they never looked back. His 15 point fourth quarter blew the game open for the Raptors as the 76ers struggled for any way to slow down the potential All-NBA forward.

When it was all said and done, Siakam almost single-handedly kept the Raptors alive for another game with a playoff career-high 34 points, topping his 32-point outing in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

VanVleet Exits with Injured Hip

VanVleet seemed a little off in the second quarter, passing up an open three-point attempt to find Trent for a trio. It was an unusual decision from the 28-year-old guard who subsequently took an intentional foul and exited the game with left hip pain. He did not return.

Highlight of the Night

In quite possibly the most surprising play of the season, Thad Young somehow crossed up Embiid, sending the 76ers' defensive star to the ground, before nailing a step-back mid-range jumper in the first quarter.

That was just the start of things for Young who turned in his best showing of the playoffs, finding cutters with dimes to the rim, and tallying 13 points, his playoff high this year.

Up Next: Game 5 in Philadelphia

The Raptors will have the day off before the series flips back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.