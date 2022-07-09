Christian Koloko Flashes Defensive Promise, Dalano Banton Makes Progress, & Raptors Find Success in Summer League Opener

The Toronto Raptors are finally back — at least sort of.

For a moment it felt like they never left. The first play from Saturday afternoon's Summer League opener in Las Vegas came courtesy of a Raptors classic: a picked off pass courtesy of Jeff Dowtin who sent Dalano Banton flying in transition for a two-handed slam.

Textbook Raptors.

The half-court offense was about what you'd expect from Toronto's Summer League team, not pretty, to put it nicely. But if defense is what the Raptors are looking for, 21 forced turnovers and a 97-77 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 is certainly a success.

Christian Koloko Impresses Defensively in NBA Debut

What's your NBA skill?

It's the question that every player at Summer League is trying to answer as they vie for playing time and roster spots for next season. In Game 1, that answer was on full display for Christian Koloko: defense, defense, defense.

The 7-foot-1 Raptors rookie still has a ways to go offensively, but his interior defense was something to behold for a raw second-round pick Saturday afternoon. He's totally comfortable dropping in pick-and-roll coverage and using his length to block shorter guards who sneak by him. He grabbed three blocks in the first half alone, using his size to contest shots, allowing Toronto to play extra aggressively on the perimeter.

Koloko did find himself in some foul trouble, at least for a normal NBA game, racking up six in 28 minutes played, and his touch around the rim is going to need plenty of work, but 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in his professional debut is nothing to scoff at.

Jeff Dowtin Flashes NBA Skills

Raptors coach Nick Nurse wasn't lying when he went out of his way to namedrop Dowtin as a player to watch for Toronto during Summer League. The 6-foot-3 point guard had the one of most impressive and consistent day of anyone for Toronto in the opener, running the point with poise and creating opportunities for both himself and others.

He repeatedly called his own number, nailing pull-up jumpers and buckets at the rim to the tune of 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while setting up his teammates, Koloko included, for easy points inside. He racked up nine assists with zero turnovers.

At 25 years old and already on Nurse's radar, Dowtin is a player to keep an eye on moving forward. Toronto's roster is pretty full at the moment, but Dowtin is someone to watch as a potential training camp invitee and possibly a G League standout for the Raptors 905 this year.

Dalano Banton Shows Progress in 2nd Half

There's still some herky-jerky mayhem in Banton's game that needs to be tamed, but the 22-year-old sophomore put on a show in the second half Saturday afternoon, using his speed to get downhill and flashing some newfound three-point range.

He turned a five-point first half with far too many turnovers into a respectable 21 point performance with five assists and seven rebounds. Those box score stats are pretty good for the Summer League opener, but Toronto is going to be far more concerned about limiting Banton's mistakes and getting that seven turnover number down as Summer League continues.

Armoni Brooks Lights it up From Deep

Armoni Brooks isn't going to make Toronto's roster decisions easy this summer. The 24-year-old sharpshooter led the Raptors with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting with five three-pointers.

Up Next: Chicago Bulls

Summer League will continue for Toronto on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the Chicago Bulls.