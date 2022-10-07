Skip to main content
Raptors at Rockets: Where to Watch, Odds, Preseason Preview

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Houston Rockets in their third preseason game Friday night on TSN

The Toronto Raptors will look to keep their preseason record spotless Friday night as they head south to take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors starters looked out of sorts Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics and nobody could generate any offense until the fourth quarter. It's not concerning by any means, but a breakout game from the first unit against a lackluster Rockets team would certainly help Toronto find a groove before the season starts.
  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes-led bench unit couldn't muster anything offensive against Boston. If the Raptors opt to use that lineup again, keep an eye on the offense and if Barnes can keep Toronto scoring even without Pascal Siakam or a point guard on the court.
  • Josh Jackson has been the star of the roster bubble players so far and if he can continue to turn heads with Justin Champagnie sidelined, that final roster spot might be Jackson's to lose.

Where to Watch

The game will air on TSN and Sportsnet Southwest.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -7 point favorites against the Rockets.

Injury Report

Otto Porter Jr. and Malachi Flynn are expected to be sidelined for the Raptors. Champagnie's status remains unclear.

