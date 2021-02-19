NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Charges Dropped Against Terence Davis

The New York District Attorney's Office has reportedly dismissed the domestic assault charges filed against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis
The New York District Attorney's Office has reportedly dismissed the domestic assault charges filed against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis stemming from an alleged altercation in October 2020, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old sophomore was arrested outside a New York hotel last Fall and was charged by New York police after allegedly getting into a verbal dispute and physical altercation with his girlfriend. Davis allegedly grabbed and broke her phone, according to a statement from the NYPD.

Despite the charges, Davis has been inconsistently a part of the Raptors rotation for much of the season. He's played in 23 games for Toronto while averaging 13.3 minutes per game.

The NBA has yet to rule on any possible suspension or punishment for Davis this season.

