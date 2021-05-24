Raptors Will Have Back-to-Back Draft Picks in the 2nd Round

The Toronto Raptors are scheduled to pick 46th and 47th overall in the July 29 NBA Draft thanks to trade deadline deals with the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are going to have some control when the middle of the second round rolls around in July's 2021 NBA Draft.

With the play-in games now in the rearview mirror, the Raptors have both the 46th and 47th overall pick in the draft, the 16th and 17th picks of the second round. The two picks, originally from Memphis and Golden State, respectively, were acquired by Toronto at the 2021 trade deadline in trades involving Terence Davis and Matt Thomas, respectively.

Barring a trade, Toronto will be on the clock for four straight minutes come July 29 and are projected to select Villanova power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Pepperdine wing Kessler Edwards, according to ESPN's latest mock draft.

While the mid-second round isn't known for star talent, Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker — who was reportedly considered untouchable at the 2020 trade deadline — was selected 46th overall in 2020. Five years earlier, Toronto found a gem in Norman Powell with the 46th pick. Jordan Clarkson and Danny Green were also players selected 46th overall. It's been a little while since the 47th overall pick produced a difference-maker, but Paul Milsap, Mo Williams, and Alvin Williams were all drafted 47th in their respective drafts.

Toronto will find out where its first-round pick will be next month at the June 22 NBA Draft Lottery. The team has a 32% chance of landing a top-four pick in the draft, a 7.5% chance at landing the No. 1 selection, and a 33.9% chance of landing the eighth pick.

