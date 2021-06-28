Report: Pascal Siakam a 'Name to Watch' in Warriors Trade Talks

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is reportedly a player to watch in a potential deal with the Golden State Warriors for James Wiseman and draft picks

The Toronto Raptors may be heading for a bit of a shakeup this summer.

With the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Toronto is going to add some fresh young talent to an already very talented group. It's opened up the possibility for a quick retooling that could see Pascal Siakam sent to the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.

"The Warriors now have the seventh and 14th picks plus last year’s second overall pick, James Wiseman, and there is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster. One name to watch: Pascal Siakam," Hollinger wrote.

Any trade between the Raptors and Warriors would likely have to involve Canadian Andrew Wiggins in order for Golden State to match salaries. It would give Toronto a chance to rebuild around a core led by OG Anunonby, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn, the fourth pick, and the seventh pick, with Fred VanVleet and Wiggins providing some veteran leadership.

The catch for Toronto is Siakam's injury. He suffered a torn left labrum late in the season that required offseason surgery and he's expected to miss the start of the 2021-22 season. Between his rocky 2020-21 season and his questionable health, moving him this offseason would certainly be selling low on a former All-NBA caliber player.

