Raptors Unveil City Edition Uniforms For 2022-23 Season

NBA

The Toronto Raptors have unveiled their new black and gold City Edition uniforms for this season featuring a nod to the city's diversity

The Toronto Raptors unveiled their new City Edition uniforms Thursday morning with a nod to the city's diversity, the league announced.

The jerseys, set to debut on November 26 against the Dallas Mavericks, are black and gold and feature a subtle detailed pattern of Toronto's six boroughs on the base of the uniform, according to NBA Locker Vision. The neck, arm, and shorts also feature the word "North" written out in different languages, representing the multiculturalism of the city.

The jerseys also feature a "Welcome Toronto" tag meant to welcome all those who call Toronto home.

Raptors City Edition uniforms

Raptors City Edition uniforms

On City Edition nights, the Raptors will play on their OVO-themed black and gold court. 

Raptors City Edition Court

Raptors City Edition Court

The Raptors will also wear the jerseys on December 18 against the Golden State Warriors, January 6 against the New York Knicks, January 21 against the Boston Celtics, February 10 against the Utah Jazz, and March 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 

