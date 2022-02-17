3 Takeaways From Toronto's 103-91 Victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their pre-All-Star Break schedule with a 103-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game.

1. No VanVleet Means No Spacing

The Raptors' offense gets bogged down in a hurry when Toronto is forced to play without Fred VanVleet as they were Wednesday night. Without him, the Raptors are down to just two above-average three-point shooters, and only one when OG Anunoby is struggling the way he has lately. That lack of shooting allowed Minnesota to just sit back in a zone for most of the night, daring Toronto to shoot from deep while packing the paint and deterring inside shots.

While the Raptors did make some headway at the rim, they couldn't generate drive-and-kick openings without capable shooters. Instead, Toronto was forced to make due in isolation, asking Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam to make something out of nothing.

Toronto didn't make a single three-pointer in the second and third quarters until...

2. Bench Makes a Difference

Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher came off the bench and rose to the call for Toronto, ending an 0-for-12 three-point shooting spell with a pair of back-to-back threes to put the Raptors up seven early in the fourth.

Siakam led a bench unit on a 13-4 run to start the fourth while Thaddeus Young showed just how far he's come in less than a week with the Raptors. He popped off for 10 points off the bench mostly off savvy cuts to the rim.

Considering how well Achiuwa and Boucher were playing, Toronto let the two forwards play deep into the fourth before going with Young in the closing lineup over Khem Birch who started the night.

3. Don't Poke the Bear

Patrick Beverley made a big mistake pre-game, getting into a tussle with Trent just before the opening tipoff. It was a pointless disagreement that just seemed to inspire Trent who rebounded from an off night Monday to lead Toronto with 30 points Wednesday.

It wasn't always pretty from Trent, but he carried the Raptors early and nailed the dagger with two minutes to go, a transition three-pointer from Siakam to end the night.

Fun Fact: Nick Nurse Met the Queen

Raptors coach Nick Nurse spent some time pre-game reflecting on his British League days coaching alongside and against former Raptors assistant turned Timberwolve head coach Chris Finch. One notable memory came during the 2012 Summer Olympics when Nurse was coaching the British Men's Olympic Basketball team and met Queen Elizabeth II.

"She said, 'what do you do?' And I said, 'I'm with the senior men's basketball team.' And she said, 'you've got to be quite tall to play basketball.' And I said, 'yeah, you do,'" Nurse recalled with a laugh.

Injury Report: VanVleet will be OK

VanVleet missed Wednesday's game with a right knee contusion, but an MRI on the leg came back clean and he's expected to be good to go for All-Star weekend, Nurse said.

Up Next: All-Star Break

The Raptors are off until next Friday for the All-Star break. VanVleet will participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday night at 8 p.m. as well as the three-point contest on Saturday night. Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa will compete in the Rising Stars Game on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.