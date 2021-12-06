Pascal Siakam Leads the Way as Raptors Bench Finally Breaks Through in Victory over Wizards

It was as if Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. could see the future. Did he know what was coming?

It’s the only explanation for his strange pre-game comments on Sunday.

“Their second unit has actually been pretty good for them,” Unseld said of the Toronto Raptors bench. “We’ve seen them at times throughout the year be impactful.”

Have you, Wes? Coming into Sunday night, Toronto’s bench ranked dead last in the NBA in scoring. They’d averaged 23.9 points per game, over three points worse than the 29th ranked team, the Chicago Bulls, and they'd been outscored by 17 points total for the season.

And yet, on Sunday something seemed to click in Toronto’s 102-90 victory over Washington. The bench came in late in the first quarter before a motley crew of Scottie Barnes, Yuta Watanabe, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, and Svi Mykhailiuk went on a 17-8 run to start the second quarter, turning an 11-point Raptors lead into a 20-point blowout from which Toronto never looked back.

That doesn’t mean it was entirely smooth sailing, though. When Washington went on a bit of a run in the third quarter, pulling to within 12, Toronto’s bench again closed the door on the Wizards. Barnes got to the line for a pair of free throws, Banton and Boucher hooked up for a beautiful pick-and-roll combo, and Banton found Watanabe to snuff out any hope for the Wizards.

In total, the Raptors bench outscored the Wizards 34-28 with Boucher tallying 14 points and six rebounds.

Siakam Continues to Kill Wizards

Maybe it’s something about the Wizards that just gets Siakam going. Last year he averaged 30.7 points in his three games against Washington, and he picked up right where he left off on Sunday. As Washington pressured VanVleet, copying the game plan the Memphis Grizzlies presented, Siakam thrived.

After a slow start, missing his first five shots, Siakam stepped into the phone booth and came out All-Star Siakam. He nailed eight straight shots, getting to his spots at all three levels, en route to a stellar 31-point performance on 10-for-21 shooting.

Up Next: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Raptors will have a pair of days off before their homestand continues Wednesday night against the dreadful Oklahoma City Thunder.