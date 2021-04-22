Raptors Stay Hot vs. Nets to Make it 4 Straight Wins

The Toronto Raptors got their stars back healthy and couldn't be stopped, making it four straight victories with Wednesday's victory over the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly streaking.

What started out almost as a mistake as the Raptors' bench strung together three straight wins, Toronto made it four straight on Wednesday and now appears to actually be in play-in contention after taking down the Brooklyn Nets 114-103 in Tampa.

Now, this wasn't the superstar Nets team. They were without both Kevin Durand and James Harden and playing on a back-to-back, so take things with a grain of salt. The Raptors were favoured coming into the game, but even so, Toronto looked much better with its regulars back in the lineup.

More specifically, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam had their way with the Nets. The 23-year-old Anunoby took control of the game on both ends of the court. After an impressive first quarter, Anunoby looked unstoppable in the third. He spurred the Raptors on an 8-2 run to start the quarter and then set up a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer to put Toronto up 18 with a fingertip block of Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. He did it in typical catch-and-shoot 3-point fashion while mixing in some off-the-dribble moves as well, scoring 11 of his 25 points in the third quarter alone.

For Siakam, it was his usual inside the paint and post-up moves that the Nets couldn't stop. He finished the night with team-high 27 points, a team-high nine rebounds, and flashed some nifty playmaking down the stretch.

While Siakam, Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Kyle Lowry looked like their normal selves, those bench players who had looked so good of late were nowhere to be found. Gary Trent Jr. was a lackluster 2-for-9 in his first game off the bench and nobody outside those four starters scored more than five points.

Boucher Exits in Fourth

Early in the fourth quarter things got even worse for Toronto's bench as Chris Boucher injured his left knee trying to grab a rebound. He appeared to be stepped on and fell awkwardly to the ground clutching his left leg. He tried hobbling off the court before Raptors personnel helped him to the locker room.

Up Next: New York Knicks

The Raptors will have another two-day break before returning to the court on Sunday to take on the New York Knicks.