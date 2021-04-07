Raptors Rule Out VanVleet, Lowry, 4 Others vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet on Thursday night when they take on the Chicago Bulls

The cavalry isn't coming quite yet.



The Toronto Raptors will remain without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Harris, Rodney Hood, Patrick McCaw, and Paul Watson Jr. when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said it was possible that one or two of the team's missing players could return for Thursday's game, though he acknowledged he wasn't very hopeful that would happen quite yet.

If Toronto has any hope of making the play-in tournament and eventually the playoffs, Thursday night is going to be a crucial game. The Raptors currently sit two games back of the Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Not only will the Raptors be without six players, but they could be missing a few more players if the NBA decides to suspend anyone after OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder got tangled up on Thursday night leading to an Anunoby ejection.

Toronto did reportedly make one addition to the roster to help bolster their depth, signing former G Leaguer Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract.

Thursday night's game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in Tampa

