Raptors Workout Canadian Draft Prospect A.J. Lawson

The Toronto Raptors worked out Canadian A.J. Lawson ahead of the NBA Draft later this month

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to let a Canadian draft prospect slip through their fingers without doing some research first.

The organization is doing its due diligence on South Carolina's A.J. Lawson, a 6-foot-6 Canadian prospect who worked out for Toronto, according to Lawson's Instagram.

AJ Lawson worked out for the Raptors AJLawson

"Lawson is a highly athletic do-it-all wing whose shot has steadily improved over the years," Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown said. "He had an excellent combine and showed he can defend, make shots in the halfcourt, and finish on the break"

The Brampton native was one of the biggest combine risers. After an impressive showing at the G League combine, he earned an invite to the NBA combine where he didn't miss a beat.



"He was one of the more active, driven players in Chicago this week and has revitalized his draft stock, with a strong chance of being drafted in the second round," Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo wrote at the combine. "He’s trending in a good direction with a month to go until the draft, after entering the week somewhat off the radar for a lot of scouts. An impressive 17-point, seven-assist, seven-rebound, four-steal showing on the second day of the combine certainly helped."

Lawson, of course, won't be in play for Toronto at No. 4, but he could be a second-round pick, free agent signing, or a future G League prospect to keep an eye on.

He averaged 16.6 points on 39.4% shooting and 35.1% three-point shooting as a sophomore with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

