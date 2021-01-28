Kyle Lowry's Milestone Night Spoiled by Bucks

The Toronto Raptors have been getting clutch games from Kyle Lowry for almost a decade, but his 21-point performance wasn't enough to beat the Milwaukee Bucks

When Kyle Lowry first showed up in Toronto nobody could have expected what he would become. He was a cantankerous, so-called 'coach killer' on his third team in seven years. Then Toronto Raptors general manager Bryan Colangelo took a risk sending Gary Forbes and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for the 25-year-old Lowry.

Nine years later, now 34 years old, Lowry etched his name in the record books, joining Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan as the only Raptors players to eclipse the 10,000 point mark in a Raptors uniform. All it took was 569 games and one minute into Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks for Lowry to do it, nailing one of his patented pull-up 3s to hit 10,001 points with Toronto. Unfortunately for Raptors fans, it came in a 115-108 loss to the Bucks, dropping Toronto to 7-11 on the season and spoiling another impressive game from the franchise leader.

That pull-up 3 has been Lowry's bread and butter for so long. In a league dominated by catch-and-shoot players, Lowry has no problem shooting off the dribble. Last season, for example, he shot 43% on pull-up 3s.

"It’s something he works on religiously," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "There’s a little bit of, are they gonna step up and he can take to the rim or get to the paint at least. So I just think that any time you play with pace up the floor, you’re putting the defence in a little bit of a bind and I think when he races it up like that he’s got a couple of options of things he can do there."

What makes him so special, however, is his to set the tone for the Raptors when things begin to get bogged down. All season Toronto has struggled with offensive lulls and usually it's Lowry who lifts the Raptors out of the rut. On Wednesday, 14 of Lowry's 21 points came in the fourth quarter as he tried to will the Raptors to a victory they couldn't quite clinch.

Norman Powell Stars Again

Every time Norman Powell is asked to take on a bigger offensive workload he seems to thrive. His 26 points on Wednesday led the way for the Raptors and it five straight games in which he's scored 20 or more points when stepping into the starting lineup as an injury replacement this season.

"He’s played well here lately which his good to see," Nurse said. "He’s found a groove a little bit and, again, it’s kind of translating to both ends. He’s playing really hard on D and pretty solidly down there, too, which is good. And give him 40 minutes here or there, he ought to be getting in shape and that’s helping him, too."

Up Next: Sacramento Kings

The Raptors will continue their homestand on Friday when the Sacramento Kings come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.