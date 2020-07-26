VanVleet out for game with "banged" left knee

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Sunday night's scrimmage game late in the first quarter with a "banged" left knee, according to the team.

VanVleet was trying to draw a charge from Portland's Anfernee Simons with 2:45 to go in the first quarter. He went down holding his left leg and immediately checked out of the game and hobbled to the locker room.

The 26-year-old VanVleet had played just 5:05 minutes before exiting the game. He had gone 0-for-2 from the field with an assist and a rebound.

VanVleet will not return.

He is a pending free agent this fall and is expected to be among the NBA's top free agents when the season ends.

VanVleet was third on the team in scoring, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game in 48 regular-season games for Toronto. He scored six points and recorded seven assists in the Raptors' first scrimmage game.

The Raptors will play their final scrimmage game on Tuesday against the Pheonix Suns. After that, the season will commence for Toronto on August 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.



- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.