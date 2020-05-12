Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

If you're a Canadian born in the early 60s you probably remember exactly where you were on September 28, 1972.

My father can tell you exactly where he was that day: Mr. Welsh's grade three class at Park Lane Public School. He was parked in front of the black and white television watching they wheeled into the room to watch Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series.

When you ask my dad what the biggest sports moment in his life was, he'll tell you it was that day, the day Paul Henderson beat the Russians.

Twenty-one years later, he can tell you the same thing about the second biggest sports moment in his life. On October 23, 1993, he was sitting in the second last row behind home plate in the 500 level at the Skydome when Joe Carter touched 'em all.

Every sports fan has these stories. Usually they're those of triumph, but for years Raptors fans only had stories of heartbreak. For years Raptors fans' "Where Were You" moment was the 2000 dunk contest, when Vince Carter put it through his legs, pointed to the sky, and said "it's over."

That changed a year ago today, on Mother's day 2019.

Where were you when Kawhi Leonard hit The Shot?

Today, there's no viewing parties, high-fiving, or crazy celebrations. Instead, Raptors fans are largely isolated from one another as Canada tries to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It's been a very strange year, but for a few moments try to remember where you where when the biggest stress in the world was nothing more than a bouncing ball.