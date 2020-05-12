AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

Aaron Rose

If you're a Canadian born in the early 60s you probably remember exactly where you were on September 28, 1972.

My father can tell you exactly where he was that day: Mr. Welsh's grade three class at Park Lane Public School. He was parked in front of the black and white television watching they wheeled into the room to watch Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series.

When you ask my dad what the biggest sports moment in his life was, he'll tell you it was that day, the day Paul Henderson beat the Russians.

Twenty-one years later, he can tell you the same thing about the second biggest sports moment in his life. On October 23, 1993, he was sitting in the second last row behind home plate in the 500 level at the Skydome when Joe Carter touched 'em all.

Every sports fan has these stories. Usually they're those of triumph, but for years Raptors fans only had stories of heartbreak. For years Raptors fans' "Where Were You" moment was the 2000 dunk contest, when Vince Carter put it through his legs, pointed to the sky, and said "it's over."

That changed a year ago today, on Mother's day 2019.

Where were you when Kawhi Leonard hit The Shot?

Today, there's no viewing parties, high-fiving, or crazy celebrations. Instead, Raptors fans are largely isolated from one another as Canada tries to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It's been a very strange year, but for a few moments try to remember where you where when the biggest stress in the world was nothing more than a bouncing ball.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How can the Raptors land Giannis?

Toronto Raptors best bet for Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely through free agency, though Milwaukee may be wise to trade the Greek Freak

Aaron Rose

Should Raptors fans fear a Kevin Durant return?

Toronto Raptors currently set up to take Kevin Durant's seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets if NBA playoffs return.

Aaron Rose

Giannis to the Raptors?

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be headed to the Toronto Raptors this offseason

Aaron Rose

by

kfey

Takeaways from NBA conference call for Raptors fans

Future of the NBA playoffs, fan attendance, bubble cities, and training camp discussed on Adam Silver's conference call Friday

Aaron Rose

Raptors to Reopen OVO Athletic Centre

Toronto Raptors to reopen the OVO Athletic Centre training facility. General Manager Bobby Webster is optimistic about an NBA return this year.

Aaron Rose

How would a shortened NBA playoffs affect the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors among teams most affected by a shortened NBA playoffs. Less time for Nick Nurse strategizing and Game 1 woes could hurt the franchise.

Aaron Rose

Mayor Tory gives Raptors hope as some NBA facilities reopen

Toronto Mayor John Tory says "things are moving forward quite nicely" toward Toronto Raptors reopening team facilities

Aaron Rose

Historic 2019 NBA draft giving way to quiet 2020 for Canada

Historic 2019 NBA draft may give way to quiet 2020 NBA draft for Canadian basketball

Aaron Rose

Kia Nurse is riding a remarkable high... and she's not done yet

WNBA All-Star Kia Nurse is fresh of AWBL championship and is just getting started

Ben Forrest

What would a Raptors 'Last Dance' look like?

Eight questions we'd want answered if the Toronto Raptors filmed a 'Last Dance' documentary like Michael Jordan

AaronRose