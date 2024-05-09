Raptors Coach Makes Donation to Children's Hospitals Following Record-Setting Season
A record-setting 2,335 assists for the Toronto Raptors this season has led to a huge charitable donation from Raptors coach Darko Rajakoivć and his wife Gaga on Thursday afternoon.
Rajaković and his wife announced a $46,700 USD donation to the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and to the University Children’s Hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. The donation was the result of Rajaković's commitment to donate $20 USD for every assist his team recorded this season.
“Gaga and I are thrilled to fulfill our goal of giving back to the communities that have given so much to us,” Rajaković said in a statement shared by the Raptors. “The conversations we were privileged to have at each hospital were humbling and we continue to be inspired by the spirit and determination of the families impacted. Thank you to the incredible hospitals for their investments in improving children’s lives and we look forward to supporting and staying connected beyond today."
Toronto averaged 28.5 assists per game this season, the sixth-most in the NBA this past season. It marked a jump of nearly five assists per game from the previous season in which the Raptors ranked 23rd in assists per game.
Rajaković's commitment was part of his goal for the team to become more of a ball-movement-oriented offense this season. Toronto's offense had become too isolation-heavy under previous coach Nick Nurse and Rajaković wanted to reshape the team with a new offense this past year.
Toronto's previous franchise record for assists in a season was 2,085 set in 2018-19.