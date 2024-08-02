Raptors Forward Plays Hero as Canada Withers Storm vs Spain at Olympics
Spain knew it couldn’t let Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get a shot off.
Every time the Canadian superstar touched the ball, the Spanish defense would converge. They tried everything to slow Gilgeous-Alexander, even breaking out a box-and-one to stop Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada's offense.
But when Spain swarmed Gilgeous-Alexander in the final minute Friday afternoon, the NBA’s runner-up for MVP made the perfect play. He kicked the ball out to the left corner to find a wide-open RJ Barrett.
Swish.
The Canadian senior men's basketball team withered the storm from Spain and snuck out of Lille with a perfect 3-0 record in the group stage to clinch the top spot in Group A with an 88-85 victory Friday afternoon.
A three-pointer from Spanish veteran Sergio Llull in the final seconds allowed Spain to pull within one, but a pair of free throws from Gilgeous-Alexander iced the game for Canada as MVP chants rained down.
Considering the competition, this was as good an outcome as Canada could have hoped for. The Canadians played three hard-fought games against the Spaniards, Australians, and Greeks and survived the ‘Group of Death’ unscathed.
It wasn’t entirely pretty, though.
It took nine minutes before the Canadians nailed their first three-pointer of the game, a catch-and-shoot three from Trey Lyles that tied the game up at 17. Luguentz Dort’s defense kept Spanish point guard Lorenzo Brown in check, but an ill-advised foul by Jamal Murray on Llull allowed France to convert a four-point play.
Canada went six straight minutes between the end of the first and the start of the second without Gilgeous-Alexander. It was a risky decision by head coach Jordi Fernandez who appeared to be trying to get Gilgeous-Alexander and Barrett some extra rest early.
When Gilgeous-Alexander returned, everything changed.
The 6-foot-6 guard scored five straight points, nailing a catch-and-shoot three over Spain’s zone before he picked the pocket of Llull for a transition dunk. Moments later, Murray for Barrett inside for two, and Canada jumped ahead by 11.
But Spain kept fighting for its playoff lives knowing a loss meant the end of its Olympic hopes.
Four three-pointers in the third including a pair from Alex Albrines pulled Spain within five. It was the kind of run that seemed inevitable from the sharpshooting Spaniards who relied on janky zone defenses to slow Canada.
Spain pulled within three early in the fourth, but Brooks wouldn’t let Canada waiver. He nailed a fadeaway jumper then put his head down getting to the hoop to give the Canadians some room. Andrew Nembhard had 18 points, repeatedly getting into the middle of Spain’s defense for floaters as Canada rode its backcourt late.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the day with a game-high 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting while Barrett and Brooks chipped in 16 and 13, respectively.
Now Canada will await the results of the rest of the tournament.
At worst, Canada has clinched the No. 3 spot in the playoff with a perfect 3-0 record and a plus-20-point differential. But Canadian eyes will turn to France where Canada will be hoping what’s been a disappointing French team can upset Germany by three points or fewer. It's unlikely but it would allow Canada to clinch the No. 2 seed in the playoff, assuming the United States wins out. Otherwise, Canada will fall to No. 3 and potentially have a date with the United States waiting in the semi-final.
From now on it's do-or-die for Team Canada.