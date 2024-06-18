Raptors Offseason: Negotiations Can Begin For These Raptors Free Agents
The NBA offseason has officially begun.
With the Finals now in the rearview mirror, teams can begin negotiating new contracts with their own free agent and extension-eligible players. Contracts with free agents can't officially be signed until next month, but for the time being those conversations are permitted to begin.
Teams are not allowed to negotiate contracts with free agents from other teams until June 30th at 6 p.m. ET.
What Does That Mean for the Raptors?
For the Toronto Raptors, that means conversations are allowed to begin with pending unrestricted free agents Gary Trent Jr, Garrett Temple, and Jordan Nwora. The team will also be allowed to discuss a new contract with soon-to-be restricted free agent Immanuel Quickley as well as a contract extension with Scottie Barnes.
Bruce Brown Jr. is the other name to watch over the next couple of weeks as he has a team option Toronto will have to make a decision on by June 28. The expectation is Toronto will pick up Brown's option and look to trade him at some point this offseason.
Raptors Expectations
Quickley: Toronto will be in no rush to ink Quickley to a new deal. His cap hold for this summer is just $12.5 million, far less than the roughly $25 million salary he's expected to earn next year. Considering the Raptors can match any offer that comes in for Quickley, it would be shocking if the 25-year-old point guard isn't back with the organization. It may just take some time for that new deal to become official.
Barnes: Toronto is certainly going to work out a max contract extension with Barnes that'll start after this upcoming season. There really isn't a ton to negotiate here except the potential for a player option in Barnes' fifth year. His contract will likely include a clause that'll allow him to earn the 30% rookie supermax if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
Trent: If Toronto does plan to pick up Brown's option, it makes sense to re-sign Trent and use the mid-level exception to go free agent shopping. Trent has been extension-eligible all season but the two sides have been unable to negotiate a deal. Don't be surprised if Trent hits the open market officially to see what else is out there this summer.
Temple and Nwora: Both Temple and Nwora are likely to be minimum signings. It wouldn't be surprising if the organization moves on from both guards this summer.
Moving Forward
The NBA draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27. After that, free agency begins on the 30th and contracts can officially be inked on July 6.