Draft Preview: Matas Buzelis Could be the Ideal Upside Prospect for the Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of wing length.
The losses of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and to a lesser extent Precious Achiuwa this season have left Toronto’s roster pretty undersized. Immanuel Quickley is an adequately sized point guard, and RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes fit perfectly as Toronto’s shooting guard and small forward defensively, but if they’re forced to play shift up a position, the Raptors may have some problems.
That’s why Matas Buzelis is such an intriguing prospect at the top of this year’s NBA draft and the type of player Toronto will certainly have to consider should the organization keep its top-six protected first-round pick this weekend. The 6-foot-10 forward would allow the Raptors to have the kind of size to stack up defensively with Barnes and Barrett in better-suited defensive spots.
But there are some pretty big questions about Buzelis who had an inconsistent season for the G League Ignite this past year.
The 19-year-old had been a lights-out shooter at Sunrise Christian Academy, the same high school Gradey Dick graduated from, but his shooting numbers didn’t translate to the G League this season. Buzelis shot just 26.1% from three-point range and 69.6% from the free-throw line, and his lack of strength was problematic at times.
On the defensive end, Buzelis was an incredible off-ball player who averaged nearly two blocks per game, but his on-ball defense, especially against quicker wings, proved an issue.
“Buzelis has a slender build which does limit him on both ends,” said Nicholas Crain of FanNation’s NBA Draft site. “He also has a weak handle at times and leaves much to be desired when it comes to creating for others. These are areas he can develop in the coming years but could limit him early in his NBA career.”
In the worst-case scenario, Buzelis ends up being a player who isn’t quick enough and can’t shoot enough to play as a wing and isn’t strong enough to play in the paint. That’s the kind of prospect who gets played off the floor quickly.
But that doesn’t mean there isn't plenty of upside with Buzelis too.
“While he has much work to do on the defensive end, Buzelis is a smart defender who understands how to be effective on that side of the ball,” Crain added. “He’s also a jumbo shooter who can make plays for himself as a secondary self-creator.”
Buzelis did average 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Ignite and it’s not hard to see a player in there who could be a real headache to defend at the NBA level. He’s too tall to defend with most wings and too quick to guard with a big.
Considering where Toronto is in its rebuilding cycle, it’s worth taking a shot on a high-upside prospect like Buzelis. If it all works out, the Raptors could be set with a pair of incredibly talented forwards who complement each other heading into the future.