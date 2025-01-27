Surging Raptors Play Host to Pelicans: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, and More
The Toronto Raptors will look to push their winning streak to four on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Monday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- For those keeping an eye on the reverse standings, this game carries some weight. Toronto is 1.5 games behind the Pelicans for the third-worst record in the league, and with the Raptors’ schedule set to ease up, the outcomes of games like this could have a major impact on their lottery odds. It might be in Toronto's long-term interest to fall a little short on Monday.
- Scottie Barnes has been a defensive standout lately, doing it all to keep Toronto organized on that end of the floor. On Monday, he could draw the challenging assignment of guarding Zion Williamson, one of the league's most explosive paint scorers. While slowing down Williamson will require a collective effort from the Raptors, expect Barnes to lead the charge in taking on the matchup.
- With Kelly Olynyk and Jakob Poeltl both questionable, Orlando Robinson is likely to see rotation minutes on Monday night in what will be the final game of his current 10-day contract. He impressed on Saturday against the Hawks, showing promise that might earn him a longer look with the Raptors. While another 10-day deal may not come immediately, Robinson could be a player to watch after the trade deadline.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be without Immanuel Quickley while Poeltl, Olynyk, and Ochai Agbaji are all questionable to play.
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are both out for the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs. The total for the game is 233.5.
