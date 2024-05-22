Raptors' Scottie Barnes Ranked Among League's Top Young Stars
The NBA is simply loaded with young talent.
Just look at the four conference finals teams for a moment: Dallas is led by 25-year-old Luka Doncic, Minnesota has 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton is just 24 years old, and the old man of the bunch Boston's Jayson Tatum is just 26. That's not to mention the MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is just 25 years old, or potentially the most valuable player in the league Victor Wembanyama, 20, who just became the first rookie to earn first-team All-Defensive team honors.
The Ringer tried to rank the top 25 players 25 years old or younger and it's shocking how many high-end players cracked the list.
Wembanyama topped the list unsurprisingly as the league's most valuable young star. He was followed by Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Doncic, respectively.
As for Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors third-year forward came in at No. 13 on the list, just behind Houston's Alperen Sengun and ahead of Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Atlanta's Trae Young, and Cleveland's Evan Mobley, respectively.
Barnes was praised for his improved three-point shooting this past season which saw a s six percentage point increase over his sophomore season. He packed the scoreboard with 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game as he lept into All-Star status.
However, The Ringer did raise questions about Barnes' ability to develop into a true top scorer due to his inconsistent shot and pass-first style.
"It’s fair to wonder whether he lacks the flexibility and fluidity in his overall athleticism to truly excel as a primary shot creator on a bad team, let alone a great one," Danny Chau wrote.
Neither Immanuel Quickley nor RJ Barrett made the list despite their young age and upside potential.