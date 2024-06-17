Mock Draft: Raptors Tabbed to Take Colorado's Sharpshooting Senior
If Tristan Da Silva was three years younger, there's a good chance NBA teams would be all over him.
He checks almost all the boxes as a 6-foot-8 wing with a 39.5% three-point stroke and a little playmaking ability. He's a high-end catch-and-shoot player with good athletic ability and the length to be a versatile defender.
The big knock on Silva is his age.
He's 23 years old, a few months older than Scottie Barnes, and it's sometimes hard to get a read on the true talent of senior collegiate players who dominate against younger competition. But for a team like the Toronto Raptors, maybe that's not necessarily such an issue.
With Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett all in their early to mid-20s, adding another player in their age range may not be a bad idea. Add to that Silva is the kind of floor-spacer with length Toronto could really use next season and it's not hard to see why the Colorado senior is tabbed to be the No. 19 pick in the NBA draft later this month, according to Yahoo.
"The Colorado forward was one of the best hybrid frontcourt players in the Pac-12 this year," Krysten Peek wrote. "He has the size and versatility to come in and be an instant contributor to any team that selects him in the first round."
Silva has been a real weapon for the Buffaloes for the better part of the past two seasons. He's averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game dating back to his junior season and has twice earned All-Conference honors for the Pac 12.
He's not quite an elite defender but he has good feel for the game and his length should allow him to hold his own against most forwards.
For the Raptors, it's not hard to see why Silva would be interesting. He could slide into the power forward spot after the departures of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby this past season and would give Toronto some much needed length on the perimeter. While his age suggests his upside may not be quite as high as other prospects, Toronto's current roster may be better suited to bring in a more veteran prospect to join the young core.
There's a reasonable chance Silva is off the board before No. 19, but if he somehow falls due to his age, Toronto could be in luck with one of the best shooters in this year's draft.