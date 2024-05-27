Raptors to Host Workout For Cal's Intriguing Guard Prospect
Jaylon Tyson will be working out for the Toronto Raptors.
The 21-year-old wing out of California mentioned an upcoming workout with the organization during a recent media availability following his workout with the Portland Trail Blazers. He said Toronto is one of ten organizations including the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans he plans to work out for before the draft.
Tyson is an intriguing prospect who mixes guard-like skills with a 6-foot-5.5 frame. He averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 per game this past year while shooting 36% from behind the arc.
At times, though, Tyson's role looked a little big for him. He battled turnover issues throughout the year and he'd probably benefit by becoming more of an off-ball player at the next level. He proved to be a pretty good shooter this past year and looks like he can fit into that role nicely, but he's never been a high-volume three-point shooter and will have to show that development to really succeed moving forward.
On the other end, Tyson has the type of body that should allow him to be a versatile defender. He's not particularly agile or quick and will need to put on strength to defend bigger wings, but his 6-foot-8 wingspan gives him impressive size at the shooting guard or small forward positions.
Tyson's draft stock is a little all over the place right now. Some mock drafts have him going before Toronto's pick at No. 19 while others have him going early in the second round after Toronto picks at No. 31. At the very least, he's believed to be a player that'll go around where the Raptors pick in next month's draft and he's certainly a player to keep an eye on moving forward.