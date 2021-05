Watch: Nick Nurse Says Fred VanVleet is 'as Tough as They Come'

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he's "all in on Fred [VanVleet]" as he praises his veteran guard as one of the toughest players in the NBA

