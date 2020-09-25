SI.com
How Will the Rockets Approach Contract Talks With P.J. Tucker?

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker laughed off an assumed snub from the NBA's All-Defense Team when the honors were announced on Sept. 9. Tucker said he didn't care about recognition from the media, but the Rockets forward noted there are two opinions he actually cares about. 

"I don't need anybody in the media to tell me I'm a good defensive player," Tucker said. "As long as Tilman Fertitta and Daryl Morey know, that's all that matters to me."

Fertitta and Morey will play a pivotal role in Tucker's career as the Texas product enters his 10th season in 2020-21. Next year marks the final year of Tucker's four-year, $32 million deal, and Tucker will turn 36 next May. Exactly how long the Rockets are willing to commit to Tucker beyond 2020-21 is a legitimate question. 

The Rockets could act on Tucker's contract before the start of next season. Houston could agree to an extension with Tucker in the offseason, and agreeing to a deal sooner-than-later could be worthwhile for both parties. What kind of contract could we see for Tucker before 2020-21 tips off? Let's examine some options. 

Tucker can sign up to a three-year extension with the Rockets, taking him through 2024-25. But it's unlikely the Rockets commit that many years given Tucker's age and a murky future for the franchise. 

The most affordable option for Houston is tacking on one more year to Tucker's deal, taking him though 2021-22. Not only would the Rockets keep their commitment to Tucker at a minimum in terms of years, they would also line up the end of Tucker's deal with the potential final year of James Harden's contract. Losing Harden after 2021-22 would likely be a disaster for the franchise. But if Harden bolts for greener pastures, clearing the cap sheet and diving into a rebuild will likely be Houston's best path. 

It remains in question whether the Rockets can walk that contractual tightrope. Tucker has been the Rockets' defensive anchor since arriving in 2017-18. The 6'6" forward is a modern-day iron man, and there is no small-ball era without him. Tucker's value to the Rockets is clear. It's reasonable he expects more than one year added to his current deal.

It's hard to parse exactly how the Rockets will navigate this offseason after a disappointing second-round exit, especially given the lack of flexibility for Morey. The idea of trading either MVP is more fantasy than reality. Tucker and Covington appear integral to Houston's small-ball scheme, and while Eric Gordon and Danuel House have contracts that could be moved, their value (especially Gordon's) may be less than desired. 

The most prudent path may be the simplest. Make an savvy addition or two via the midlevel and trade exceptions, extend Tucker, and continue the small-ball experiment that flashed Finals potential in spurts in 2019-20. One year after a superstar splash, a quiet offseason could make a major difference for James Harden and Co. 

