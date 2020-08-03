The Rockets staged another fourth-quarter comeback in their second game in Orlando on Sunday, with their win against Milwaukee establishing an encouraging trend as the postseason approaches. Houston is far from a flawless roster, battling holes that could sink its playoff chances. But as Sunday's win illustrated, the Rockets play their best basketball when it matters most. Houston has emerged as one of the NBA's top fourth-quarter teams in 2019-20.

We shouldn't be too terribly surprised by the Rockets' recent comeback wins over Milwaukee and Dallas. Houston currently sports the NBA's No. 2 clutch rating, and it has the No. 4 true-shooting percentage in clutch situations. Mike D'Antoni's crew has been hit by a string of buzzer-beaters in 2019-20, but those losses are largely a product of bad luck. Houston's head coach should feel confident in his team down the stretch.

So why have the Rockets thrived in late-game situations this season? Their success could be a product of simple attrition. Houston can be an exhausting opponent on both ends of the floor, pairing the league's No. 4 pace with a swarming, switch-everything defense. The Rockets suffered their own fatigue woes last season with a dampened tempo and an aging Chris Paul. The calculus has changed with Russell Westbrook. Houston's point guard is a true one-man wrecking crew, blowing past defenses like a ripped Road Runner. Westbrook and the Rockets take pride in wearing out opponents in the second half.

"Throughout a game, it’s tough to withstand how we play,” Westbrook said following Tuesday's victory. “I’m always looking at other guys and seeing when they’re trying to catch their breath. It definitely wears them down.”

The pace of games will naturally slow in the postseason as each possession takes greater importance, and teams will likely do all they can to prevent the Rockets from running in transition. But even the best laid plans may not enough to slow Houston's MVP duo.

Few players put more pressure on a defense than Westbrook and James Harden, forcing opponents to play the full 48 minutes with peak defensive intensity. There are no lulls when facing the Rockets, no place for a poor defender to hide. Their superstars will continue to put the pressure on defenses in the coming months, looking to wear down opposing units late in games. Houston's formula has worked out just fine thus far in Orlando.