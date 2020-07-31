InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Rockets vs. Mavericks Preview: Will James Harden Continue MVP Form?

Michael Shapiro

It may have taken a 141-day break, but the Rockets will return to the floor on Friday night to complete a season that was previously very much in doubt. And as the season resumes, the Rockets have at least a fringe chance at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

It will be a difficult road to the Finals in Orlando. The Rockets will likely receive at least some semblance of a challenge in round one, and they will then presumably have to knock off both Los Angeles teams in order to even survive the Western Conference. Defeating one of the Lakers or Clippers would mark a sizable upset. Knocking off both may require a minor miracle. 

Houston at least has the firepower to conceivably knock off the West's top teams, which can't quite be said for Utah, Denver or Oklahoma City. And for the Rockets to pull off an upset, they'll likely need both MVPs near their peak form. Perhaps Houston can survive a middling series from Russell Westbrook. That leeway doesn't apply to James Harden. He remains the true focal point of the Rockets' offense, especially in the half court. When the game slows down in Orlando, Harden will be counted on to deliver.

The slate of scrimmages should be taken with a grain of salt, though Harden certainly looked ready to chase the title in his first appearances in Orlando. The 2017-18 MVP averaged 30 points per game on 50% shooting, canning 13 threes in his final two exhibition contests. Harden spent the COVID-19 hiatus with an eye on the Finals. He appears fully confident entering the season's resumption. 

"We’re bringing [the title] back to H-Town," Harden told the media on Thursday. "We’ve come up short these last few years, but this is another opportunity for us to fight for it, to get after it again. We got some grinding to do, some work to do. But the goal is to bring it back to H-Town."

Asking Harden to dethrone the Lakers and Clippers is certainly a tall order. Both Los Angeles squads have dynamic duos that can certainly rival (if not surpass) the Rockets, and the both teams sport additional advantages. LeBron and the Lakers are the NBA's relative Goliaths, sporting a super-sized front line. Kawhi and the Clippers may have the deepest rotation in basketball. The Western Conference remains a gauntlet even after Golden State's dynasty dissipated. 

But there may be some reason for optimism. Harden has displayed stretches of otherworldly play throughout his career, including the start of 2019-20. Harden averaged 38.6 points per game in his first 30 contests this year. He's dropped 47 on the Clippers in November, then scored 37 in a rematch just over a week later. Both Los Angeles teams are relative juggernauts, though they're not completely invulnerable. Harden could be regarded as the game's best player in October if he leads the Rockets to a surprise Finals run. The possibility can't be completely discounted.

Harden will begin his quest to win the Western Conference on Friday night as the Rockets face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Confident in Bench Production After Eric Gordon Injury

Danuel House is expected to join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon suffered a left ankle injury in Tuesday's scrimmage vs. Boston.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Sport 'Black Lives Matter' on Jersey in Orlando

Westbrook and seven other Rockets will feature a social justice message on their jersey in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Look to Push the Pace in NBA Restart

The Rockets rank No. 4 in the NBA in pace this season, a sharp uptick from the No. 27 spot in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Rotation Change Without Eric Gordon?

Gordon is expected to miss around two weeks after injuring his ankle against the Celtics on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Ready For NBA Restart After Final Scrimmage

Harden led all scorers in Tuesday's win vs. Boston, scoring 35 points on 10-16 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

by

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Could Miss Up to Two Weeks With Ankle Injury

X-Rays on Gordon's ankle came back negative following the Rockets scrimmage vs. Boston on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

How the Small-Ball Rockets Rely on James Harden's Defense

The 2017-18 MVP has emerged as an elite post defender in recent seasons, adding an interior weapon to Houston's small-ball scheme.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

Eric Gordon Leaves Rockets Scrimmage With Left Ankle Injury

Gordon landed on the foot of Celtics center Vincent Poirier before being helped off the floor in the second quarter.

Michael Shapiro

Luc Mbah a Moute Details COVID-19 Fight Before Joining Rockets

Mbah a Moute arrived in Orlando on July 22, but he has not played in either of the Houston's first two scrimmages in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Jeff Green Poised for Significant Playoff Role With Rockets

Green scored 15 points in Sunday’s scrimmage vs. Toronto, making five of six attempts from the field.

Michael Shapiro