Isaiah Hartenstein, Rockets Defense Smother Timberwolves in Victory

Michael Shapiro

A sluggish first quarter gave way to a dominant victory for the Rockets on Saturday, as head coach Mike D'Antoni was able to empty his bench for much of the fourth quarter in Houston's 139-109 victory.

The Rockets dynamic duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook shined in the win, combining for 62 points and 18 assists. But it wasn't just a two-man show at the Toyota Center. Second-year big Isaiah Hartenstein turned in perhaps his best performance of the season, while Eric Gordon banged in five threes en route to 17 points. The Rockets offense rebounded in a big way on Saturday after a poor performance in Oklahoma City. 

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's victory as Houston advanced to 26–12 on the season. 

Hartenstein Mans Middle

Houston's starting center Clint Capela didn't play in Saturday's contest with a right-heel contusion, and he was joined on the mend by Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who was battling an illness. The pair of absence paved the way for a matchup of backup bigs, and Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein seized the opportunity. 

Hartenstein finished Saturday night with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and he posted a game-best plus-39. The 21-year-old continued to impress offensively–especially alongside Harden in the pick-and-roll–though Hartenstein made his greatest impact on the defensive end. Houston won the points-in-the-paint battle 58-46, and Minnesota shot just 37.9% from the field. Hartenstein finished the night with five blocks, proving to be a dominant rim presence with Capela out of the lineup. Hartenstein continues to make the most of his opportunities, standing as a sturdy presence in the Rockets rotation. 

"[Hartenstein] knows how to play and he’s got energy," D'Antoni said postgame. "There’s a lot of things with [Hartenstein] that are hard to teach it, hard to coach it, he just does it. ...Tonight, he was keeping his hands up, not fouling, got some blocked shots. The guy's a player.”

Harden Rebounds From Slow Start

Harden made just three of his last 25 shots in Atlanta on Wednesday, and he then went just 5-17 from the field in the Rockets' loss to the Thunder on Thursday. The first quarter on Saturday continued Harden's struggles.

The two-time scoring champion tallied more turnovers (five) than points (four) in the first quarter, missing five of six shots. Harden was careless in transition and he failed to create separation on his jumper, a dangerous combination for Houston. But Harden flipped the switch after the opening 12 minutes.

Harden finished Saturday afternoon with 32 points, making seven of 11 shots and six of nine threes after the first quarter. One of those triples marked a career milestone. 

Harden crossed the 20,000-point mark with a step-back three in the second quarter, becoming the fifth active player to score 20,000 points. Harden has the most points in the NBA since joining the Rockets in October 2012. He's currently on pace for three straight scoring titles. Saturday evening further ensured Harden's standing as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. 

"That's a blessing to do that on a very, very high level," Westbrook said postgame. "Something that you don't take for granted. Growing up in [Los Angeles] being able to see him progress over the years. To me, it's just a blessing to be able to see. As a friend, I'm truly happy for him."

Tucker Dinged Up

The Rockets suffered a scary moment in the first quarter on Saturday as P.J. Tucker went to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury. Tucker ran into a screen set by Minnesota near the three-point line, then immediately collapsed to the ground as an offensive foul was called. The Rockets forward laid on the floor for multiple minutes before being helped up, and he then walked to the locker room with his left arm held straight. 

Tucker's injury doesn't appear to be significant, though. He did not return in Saturday's blowout, but he was diagnosed with only a "stinger" per the Rockets. 

Tucker is "fine," according to D'Antoni's postgame comments. He should be good to go on Tuesday against the Grizzlies. 

Up Next: at Memphis on Tuesday

The Rockets will have a two-day rest before heading to Memphis on Wednesday for a matchup against rookie sensation Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Houston won in Memphis on Nov. 7, but Morant and Co. are hot of late with five wins in their last six contests. The Grizzlies entered Saturday holding onto the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference at 17–22.

Tip-off from the FedEx Forum in Memphis is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

