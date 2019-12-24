Rockets Escape With Rollercoaster Win in Sacramento

It won’t go down as Houston’s prettiest win this season, but the Rockets remained perfect on their four-game road trip with a 113-104 win over the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

On the eve of Christmas Eve, Rockets fans were treated to a well-balanced offensive attack with four players — James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Clint Capela and Danuel House — all finishing with double-digits. But even after the Rockets broke open the game with a 25-point lead in the third quarter, they needed a late-game dagger after the Kings cut the lead to 102-96 in the fourth quarter.

Houston’s nine-point win not only allows the Rockets to avenge the Kings’ buzzer-beating one-point win in Houston on Dec. 9, but this makes six straight road wins and keeps them in third place in the West at 21-9.

Here are three takeaways from the blowout win in Sacramento:

Free throws prove pivotal in Houston’s narrow escape

Despite the 31-point show from De’Aaron Fox, it was his performance from the free throw line that ultimately doomed his team. A whopping five missed free throws from Fox in the fourth quarter alone proved pivotal.

On the other side of the court, Clint Capela stepped up to the line with the Rockets’ lead cut down to 102-96 and 4:22 left in the game. Capela knocked down the pair of free throws, but it’s what happened next that seemingly put the game out of reach.

Right after Capela improved Houston’s lead to 104-96, Ben McLemore stole the ensuing inbounds pass and found Westbrook, who hit a three to make it 107-96 in a matter of seconds.

For the Rockets, who only hit three jumpers in the fourth quarter, Westbrook’s shot wasn’t only a bow on his 28-point night, but it allowed the Rockets to escape Sacramento with a win. The Kings and Rockets matched each other with 23 free throws a piece, though the Rockets (20-23) shot over 20% better than the Kings (15-23) from the charity stripe.

Harden shimmys as Houston’s well-balanced offensive attack leads to win

Harden couldn’t help from shimmying after knocking down a contested three over De'Aaron Fox in the third quarter, and why wouldn’t he? At the time, the Rockets were in the process of taking over the game with a 26-6 run as Westbrook and their supporting cast helped Houston take a 97-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

Harden wasn’t exactly dancing in the fourth quarter, though. A 13-0 fourth-quarter run from the Kings helped cut Houston’s lead to 102-96 with 4:40 left. On the other side, the Rockets missed 10 straight shots and only found the bottom of the net on three shots from the field in the final period.

Despite Houston’s ugly fourth quarter, the Kings’ atrocious performance from the free throw line (65%) was just enough to end their comeback hopes.

Harden led the way with 34 points followed by Westbrook’s 28 points, Capela’s 15 points and 14 rebounds and Danuel House’s efficient 14 points. P.J Tucker also pitched in 11 boards.

Rockets remain inconsistent defensively

After letting the Suns shoot at a 51.6% clip in Phoenix, the Rockets watched the Kings look even better from the field in the first half. After two quarters, the Kings headed into the locker room shooting 52.1%, which kept them in the game despite Houston’s 65-point first half.

Houston responded by forcing the Kings into 11-straight missed shots in the third quarter to blow open a 79-59 lead, but the Rockets’ roller coaster continued in the fourth quarter when they were outscored 25-16. While Houston hit eight more threes than the Kings, Sacramento outscored the Rockets 62-46 in the paint.

Aside from the strong defensive performance in the third quarter, Houston still has plenty of room for improvement, especially if Sacramento (47.1%) is hitting nearly half of its shots.

Up Next: at Golden State on Wednesday

The Rockets will remain in California for the final frame of their road trip where they have a date with the Warriors scheduled for Christmas Day. James Harden’s 36 points helped the Rockets to a 129-112 victory over the Warriors in Houston on Nov. 6.

Clearly this wasn’t the matchup we envisioned at the beginning of the year, with the Warriors limping into Christmas Day with a 7-24 record. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 4 p.m. CT.